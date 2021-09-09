Contests
Comfortable temperatures, lots of sunshine

Dry for the next several days
By Olga Breese
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Lots of sunshine today with a few afternoon fair weather clouds. Highs are headed for the mid to upper 70s. Lows will dip into the cool and crisp 50s tonight. There is a chance some suburbs could see upper 40s!

The next stretch keeps us dry for several days. Friday’s highs are again in the upper 70s with comfortable humidity. Winds begin to shift Friday night. A more southwesterly flow will add some humidity making it feel more like summertime.

We’ll dial up the heat as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will warm to above normal starting Saturday and continue well into next week. A few spots next week could reach 90 degrees, but warmer temperatures will not be accompanied by summertime humidity.

Cool mornings and warm afternoons will be the rule through the weekend. Both Monday and Tuesday afternoons next week will be close to or warmer than 90°. The good news is the humidity will not reach the sultry summer levels Cincinnatians know so well. Late next week high humidity will return.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Olga Breese’s Morning & Midday