Dedication ceremony held for memorial bench honoring James Hutchinson

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Loved ones of 6-year-old James Hutchinson came together Thursday to dedicate the bench sitting at Rosa Parks Elementary in honor of the murdered boy.

The memorial bench at his former school is meant to serve as a reminder of James’ life and bring attention to child abuse cases.

James’ mother, 29-year-old Brittany Gosney, pleaded guilty to his murder when she appeared in court on Aug. 16. Brittany’s boyfriend, 42-year-old James Hamilton, pleaded guilty to charges in connection with dumping Hutchinson’s body in the Ohio River back in February.

Heather Gosney, James’ aunt, was one of the family members who attended Thursday’s dedication.

She says this has not been an easy year for her.

Not only has Heather lost her nephew, her mother, who was James’ grandma, died this week.

“The whole family is a mess right now,” Heather said. “My mind’s all just confused and everything right now with losing my nephew, losing my mom, burying my best friend before the year started. I’ve lost a lot of people in the last two years, so it’s been really difficult.”

Heather said the best thing that people can do is to continue to help keep Hutchinson’s memory alive.

Despite numerous search efforts, James’ body has not been found.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.