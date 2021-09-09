Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Dedication ceremony held for memorial bench honoring James Hutchinson

The memorial will sit and overlook one of the boy's favorite spots.
The memorial will sit and overlook one of the boy's favorite spots.(WXIX)
By Joanna Bouras
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Loved ones of 6-year-old James Hutchinson came together Thursday to dedicate the bench sitting at Rosa Parks Elementary in honor of the murdered boy.

The memorial bench at his former school is meant to serve as a reminder of James’ life and bring attention to child abuse cases.

James’ mother, 29-year-old Brittany Gosney, pleaded guilty to his murder when she appeared in court on Aug. 16. Brittany’s boyfriend, 42-year-old James Hamilton, pleaded guilty to charges in connection with dumping Hutchinson’s body in the Ohio River back in February.

Heather Gosney, James’ aunt, was one of the family members who attended Thursday’s dedication.

She says this has not been an easy year for her.

Not only has Heather lost her nephew, her mother, who was James’ grandma, died this week.

“The whole family is a mess right now,” Heather said. “My mind’s all just confused and everything right now with losing my nephew, losing my mom, burying my best friend before the year started. I’ve lost a lot of people in the last two years, so it’s been really difficult.”

Heather said the best thing that people can do is to continue to help keep Hutchinson’s memory alive.

Despite numerous search efforts, James’ body has not been found.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of a semi tractor-trailer is dead after the vehicle ran off westbound Interstate 74...
Police ID driver killed in weigh-station crash on I-74
Crash in Clermont County involving a semi and a pickup truck that has resulted in one death.
Cincinnati man dead in I-275 crash, OSP says
An attempted robbery during a Craigslist exchange ended in an exchange of gunfire and all three...
Police: Craigslist meetup ends with 3 shot on Vine Street
Tri-State Jewelers at 630 Race Street, Downtown, was raided by federal agents in November 2019.
3 more convicted in massive drug, money laundering case with links to Mexican cartel
Hamilton County is expected to get its first Safe Haven Baby Box, at a fire station in Delhi...
Safe haven for babies: Hamilton County getting its first ‘baby box’

Latest News

Northern Kentucky couple indicted for harboring undocumented immigrants, DOJ says
Mt. Healthy police say they are investigating two fights that happened Thursday morning at Mt....
Students, family members involved in fights at Mt. Healthy High School
Tri-State Jewelers at 630 Race Street, Downtown, was raided by federal agents in November 2019.
3 more convicted in massive drug, money laundering case with links to Mexican cartel
An attempted robbery during a Craigslist exchange ended in an exchange of gunfire and all three...
Police: Craigslist meetup ends with 3 shot on Vine Street