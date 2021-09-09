Contests
Facebook, Ray-Ban launch smart glasses

In a partnership with Ray-Ban, parent EssilorLuxottica, Facebook on Thursday unveiled Ray-Ban...
In a partnership with Ray-Ban, parent EssilorLuxottica, Facebook on Thursday unveiled Ray-Ban Stories — connected eyewear with built-in speakers and a microphone.(Source: Facebook, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(AP) - Seven years after the ill-fated Google Glass, and five years after Snap launched its Spectacles, another tech giant is trying its hand at internet-connected smart glasses, hoping that this time around things might be different and loads of people will actually wear them.

It’s Facebook.

In a partnership with Ray-Ban parent EssilorLuxottica, the company on Thursday unveiled Ray-Ban Stories — connected eyewear with built-in speakers and a microphone for making calls, a companion app that isn’t Facebook and a charging case.

The spectacles cost $299 and are available in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Italy, Ireland and Australia.

