Fairfield student allegedly receives death threats after survey to change school’s mascot

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - The Fairfield City School District is investigating a claim from one of its students that she received death and sexual assault threats in response to an attempt to change a school’s mascot.

Joelle Reid attends Fairfield High School, whose mascot is the Indians.

As a Native American, Reid says the school’s mascot is “blatantly racist.”

She has been an advocate of changing the school’s mascot.

In her effort to do so, she posted a survey to her Instagram asking for new mascot ideas.

Reid says some of the responses were genuine and some people engaged in discussions. But some replies, according to Reid, crossed the line.

“Death threats and people talking about sexually assaulting me and also people calling me racial slurs,” Reid said of some of the responses.

She reported the alleged threats to the school.

The district’s public information officer says Superintendent Billy Smith is aware of the allegations and thoroughly investigating them.

Reid says she respects though who do not agree with her on changing the mascot.

Her life should not be threatened though, she added.

Reid would like for classmates to have meaningful discussions instead of sparking hate.

The Fairfield senior says she is not going to stop fighting for what she believes in.

In August, two Ohio representatives introduced a resolution calling on schools across the state to retire the use of Native Americans for team mascots.

The resolution was introduced by the two legislators following the announcement from the Cleveland Indians to change the team name to the Guardians following the conclusion of the current baseball season.

