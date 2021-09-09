General Assembly passes bill that could end statewide mask mandate for Ky. schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Will Kentucky no longer have a statewide mask mandate for schools?

That was the question for lawmakers Thursday, the third day of the special session of the Kentucky General Assembly to consider COVID-19-related legislation in Frankfort.

Both chambers of the General Assembly have overwhelmingly approved an education bill. The bill does not allow a statewide mask mandate by the Kentucky Board of Education.

The same bill has a different plan for quarantines and learning at home.

The Senate voted 28 to 8 to advance the education bill that would shift the masking decision to local school districts. The House followed suit in passing Senate Bill 1 71 to 26.

There was lots of debate on the bill that impacts many across the state.

Holly Ruwe came to Frankfort Thursday because she says she is concerned about the well being of her 15 year-old son, Carson, who has COVID-19. She doesn’t feel the plan for 20 remote learning days for schools or classrooms will work.

“wWen you have a school system as large as these are, you are going to run out of those days, three or four weeks tops,” Ruwe said.

The bill would let local districts decide if kids wear masks.

“Local elected school board members working with superintendents working with teachers, working with parents, saying, what is best for our county?” said Sen. Max Wise, R-Campbellsville.

“But they have set the boundaries, the groundwork for what our superintendents are allowed to do,” Ruwe said. “The power is still sitting here in the Senate.”

Supporters say local boards will make the best decisions for their counties.

“They will not have threats that come along with some of the requirements that have come along in the past,” said Sen. Danny Carroll, R-Benton. “They will have the ability to make the decision themselves.”

However, not all Republicans were on board with the bill that was crafted by the super majority. Sen. Brandon Smith and Sen. Alice Forgy Kerr voted no.

“But, today, I am going to urge everyone to wear masks,” said Sen. Alice Forgy Kerr, R-Lexington. “I am going to plead with everyone in the sound of my voice to please get vaccinated.”

Senate Democrats Robin Webb and Dennis Parrett voted for the bill. Along with the new plan for remote learning, the bill also sets up a test to stay plan which is an alternative to sending kids home for quarantines.

The bill will now go to the governor.

