High school football teams across Ohio wear camouflage jerseys to honor 9/11 first responders

Ohio Army National Guard jersey
Ohio Army National Guard jersey(Ohio Army National Guard)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several high school football teams will honor first responders and members of the military by wearing camouflage jerseys on the weekend of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

In a partnership with the Ohio Army National Guard, the Ohio High School Athletic Association approved the program, coined “Hometown Hero” game of the week.

“We are honored to help communities pay tribute to the first responders and military members who have served or continue to serve since the attacks on 9/11,” said Maj. Matt France, commander of the Ohio Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion.

Currently, 17 high school teams are scheduled to wear the jerseys during their weekend games, including Norwood and Waynesville.

