Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Inside look at Joe Burrow’s road to recovery leading up to Week 1

Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow throws a pass in a drill during an NFL football practice in...
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow throws a pass in a drill during an NFL football practice in Cincinnati, Saturday, July 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals released a video Thursday chronicling quarterback Joe Burrow’s recovery from knee surgery.

Burrow gives fans inside knowledge about his mindset through rehab and the work he put in to be able to play in Week 1.

Burrow said during Wednesday’s media session he expects to be better than normal when the Bengals take the field Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium.

The Bengals and Vikings open the 2021-22 regular season on FOX19 NOW at 1 p.m. Sunday.

FOX19 NOW’s pregame show begins at 10 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of a semi tractor-trailer is dead after the vehicle ran off westbound Interstate 74...
Police ID driver killed in weigh-station crash on I-74
Crash in Clermont County involving a semi and a pickup truck that has resulted in one death.
Cincinnati man dead in I-275 crash, OSP says
An attempted robbery during a Craigslist exchange ended in an exchange of gunfire and all three...
Police: Craigslist meetup ends with 3 shot on Vine Street
Tri-State Jewelers at 630 Race Street, Downtown, was raided by federal agents in November 2019.
3 more convicted in massive drug, money laundering case with links to Mexican cartel
Hamilton County is expected to get its first Safe Haven Baby Box, at a fire station in Delhi...
Safe haven for babies: Hamilton County getting its first ‘baby box’

Latest News

Ohio Army National Guard jersey
High school football teams across Ohio wear camouflage jerseys to honor 9/11 first responders
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up on the field before an NFL football game...
Joe Burrow expecting better things from himself in Week 1
Bengals No. 1 pick answers questions about drops
"I'm not afraid to get better"
The American Cornhole Organization is back for its 17th season.
Cincinnati based American Cornhole Organization begins 17th season