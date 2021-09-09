Inside look at Joe Burrow’s road to recovery leading up to Week 1

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals released a video Thursday chronicling quarterback Joe Burrow’s recovery from knee surgery.

Burrow gives fans inside knowledge about his mindset through rehab and the work he put in to be able to play in Week 1.

Burrow said during Wednesday’s media session he expects to be better than normal when the Bengals take the field Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium.

The Bengals and Vikings open the 2021-22 regular season on FOX19 NOW at 1 p.m. Sunday.

FOX19 NOW’s pregame show begins at 10 a.m.

