Kentucky National Guard being deployed to St. Elizabeth Hospital for COVID response mission

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky National Guard members will be deployed to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Covington, Gov. Andy Beshear announced.

Starting Sept. 13, Guardsmen will assist with non-clinical logistics support at the hospital.

The National Guard is going to the hospitals dealing with surging COVID-19 cases brought on by the delta variant.

FOX19 NOW has reached out to St. Elizabeth for additional information.

Gov. Beshear announced last week the deployment of 105 Guardsmen to four Kentucky hospitals.

The original round of deployments did not include St. Elizabeth Hospital.

More than 310 National Guard members are being deployed in the latest round.

