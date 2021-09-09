Contests
Kroger to sell millions of COVID-19 rapid tests after Biden invokes Defense Production Act

President Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to increase the production and sale of COVID-19 rapid tests from retailers including Kroger.
By Brian Planalp
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kroger will be among several large national retailers to offer COVID-19 at-home rapid test kits at cost for the next three months.

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced Kroger, Walmart and Amazon as the retailers that will sell the tests.

Biden is invoking the Defense Production Act to produce as many as 280 million of the test kits.

The act authorizes the president to require businesses to accept and prioritize contracts for materials deemed necessary for national defense, regardless of a loss incurred on business.

President Donald Trump invoked the act twice, first in March 2020 to prohibit price gouging on health and medical resources, second in April 2002 to require the production of N95 respirators.

Biden invoked the act in January on his second day in office to increase the production of supplies related to the pandemic including protective equipment. He invoked it again in March to supply equipment to Merck to safely manufacture J&J vaccines.

>> Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans

Demand for testing is expected to rise as Biden’s new vaccination mandate covering employers with 100+ employers goes into effect.

The mandates require a weekly negative test from employees who refuse to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

