LaRosa's Pizza offering adding new toppings starting next week

By Ashley Smith
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - LaRosa’s is offering new plant-based items beginning Monday in all of their 66 locations.

Creators say the pizza is very tasty and healthy, but taste and health are only a couple of the benefits of eating this new creation.

Inside LaRosa’s test kitchen in Western Hills, new products are being created often.

That is where they have tested, and according to the chefs, perfected plant-based pizza. It is a process that began almost a decade ago.

Executive Chef Connie Banning says there are three reasons people choose a vegan diet.

In addition to the health benefits and animal welfare concerns, another reason is environmental issues.

“It is a changing world out there and climate change and sustainability is at an all-time high interest and plant-based food meets that goal,” explains LaRosa’s Executive Chef Connie Banning. “If we could all just lean a little bit more into plant-based, you don’t have to go the entire way, but if everybody did it, we would have an impact on climate change.”

Banning has been working with other chefs and suppliers to provide plant-based cheese, pepperoni, sausage, and chicken. All of those items are also vegan with the exception being the chicken which contains egg.

LaRosa’s already uses plant-based crust and sauce.

Beginning in the spring, the plant-based options became available at White Oak and Hyde Park LaRosa’s restaurants.

The response was overwhelmingly positive.

“We’ve tested food my entire life and we get good feedback, and we get excitement,” continues Chief Culinary Officer Mark LaRosa. “Never have I seen so much excitement generated.”

The added menu options are something the LaRosa family is looking forward to offering to your family.

“Sometimes you go through these efforts and it’s like, you want to feel really good about it, but you get beat down a little bit along the way,” says LaRosa. “It was like this was the most uplifting, positive feel of feedback of excitement and reception. You couldn’t have planned it better.”

For now, the plant-based toppings will only be available on pizza.

However, LaRosa’s is open to making the toppings available on more menu items in the future.

