Loveland police K-9 set to retire following 7 years of service

LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - Loveland police K-9 Mack is retiring following seven years of service, the department announced Thursday.

Mack and his handler, officer Kyle Bibelhausen, were presented the Merit/Bravery Award at the 2021 Clermont County Law Enforcement Appreciation Banquet.

“I will never be able to replace Mack. He has been a great partner,” said Bibelhausen. “I want him to continue to have an active life.”

As for Mack’s retirement life, his days will be spent with the Bibelhausen family, running around with their other dogs and farm animals.

The department says police K-9s service eight years on average.

Once Mack retires this autumn, Cruz, a 2-year-old Dutch Shepherd will step in.

Cruz will work alongside officer Bibelhausen once he officially takes over the role on Nov. 1, Loveland police said.

