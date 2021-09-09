Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Loveland police K-9 set to retire following 7 years of service

Mack will spend his retirement life with the Bibelhausen family running around with their other...
Mack will spend his retirement life with the Bibelhausen family running around with their other dogs and farm animals.(Loveland Police Department)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - Loveland police K-9 Mack is retiring following seven years of service, the department announced Thursday.

Mack and his handler, officer Kyle Bibelhausen, were presented the Merit/Bravery Award at the 2021 Clermont County Law Enforcement Appreciation Banquet.

“I will never be able to replace Mack. He has been a great partner,” said Bibelhausen. “I want him to continue to have an active life.”

As for Mack’s retirement life, his days will be spent with the Bibelhausen family, running around with their other dogs and farm animals.

The department says police K-9s service eight years on average.

Once Mack retires this autumn, Cruz, a 2-year-old Dutch Shepherd will step in.

Cruz will work alongside officer Bibelhausen once he officially takes over the role on Nov. 1, Loveland police said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of a semi tractor-trailer is dead after the vehicle ran off westbound Interstate 74...
Police ID driver killed in weigh-station crash on I-74
Crash in Clermont County involving a semi and a pickup truck that has resulted in one death.
Cincinnati man dead in I-275 crash, OSP says
An attempted robbery during a Craigslist exchange ended in an exchange of gunfire and all three...
Police: Craigslist meetup ends with 3 shot on Vine Street
Tri-State Jewelers at 630 Race Street, Downtown, was raided by federal agents in November 2019.
3 more convicted in massive drug, money laundering case with links to Mexican cartel
Financebuzz will select one winner to watch 13 horror films.
Get paid $1,300 to watch horror films

Latest News

Ohio Army National Guard jersey
High school football teams across Ohio wear camouflage jerseys to honor 9/11 first responders
Mt. Healthy police say they are investigating two fights that happened Thursday morning at Mt....
Adult family members get involved in fight at Mt. Healthy High School
The Ohio Renaissance Festival is back: Open on weekends through Halloween
The Ohio Renaissance Festival is back: Open on weekends through Halloween
One person was hospitalized in a rollover crash in Colerain Township overnight, police say.
Colerain rollover crash sends 1 to hospital