Lytle Tunnel maintenance causes overnight I-71 closures through Saturday

By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A section of I-71 will close overnight several times this week beginning Wednesday night for crews to inspect the Lytle Tunnel.

From 10 p.m.-5 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, northbound I-71 will be closed at I-71/75 split, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Traffic will be detoured via I-75 and SR-562/Norwood Lateral during the northbound closures.

In addition, the following restrictions and ramp closures will also be in effect:

  • Second Street entrance ramp to I-71 North in Cincinnati will be closed; traffic will be routed by way of the Fifth Street entrance ramp to northbound I-71;
  • Fourth Street entrance ramp to I-71 North in Covington will be closed; traffic will be routed by way of the Twelfth Street entrance ramp to northbound I-71; and
  • Access to the tunnel from eastbound Fort Washington Way (I-71/U.S. 50) will be prohibited; however, U.S. 50 East will remain open.

Then on Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m.-9 a.m., southbound I-71 will be closed at exit two and through the tunnel.

Traffic will be detoured by way of I-471 and I-275 West to I-71/I-75 or via the Norwood Lateral and I-75 south, per ODOT.

The following ramp closures will also be in effect for southbound I-71:

  • U.S. 42/Eden Park Drive entrance ramp to I-71 South will be closed, and motorists may follow the Liberty Street entrance ramp to southbound I-471 and follow I-71 detour; and
  • Third Street exit ramp to I-71 South will be closed, and motorists detour via Gilbert Avenue/Reading Road to access downtown.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

