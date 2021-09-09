Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ actor Michael Constantine dies at age 94

Michael Constantine attends the premiere of 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2' at the AMC Loews...
Michael Constantine attends the premiere of 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2' at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square on Tuesday, March 15, 2016, in New York. Constantine died on Aug. 31, his family says.(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Emmy-winning actor Michael Constantine has died at age 94.

His family told his hometown newspaper, the Reading Eagle, he died Aug. 31.

Constantine, the son of Greek immigrants, is known for playing the father of the bride in the movie “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.”

He earned an Emmy in 1970 for his role in the TV comedy, “Room 222.”

Over six decades, he made numerous guest appearances in TV shows such as “I Spy,” “Death Valley Days,” “MacGuyer,” “Simon & Simon” and “Judging Amy.”

Constantine appeared on several Broadway shows in the late 50s and early 60s.

Constantine’s family says he died of natural causes in his Reading, Pennsylvania, home.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

The driver of a semi tractor-trailer is dead after the vehicle ran off westbound Interstate 74...
Police ID driver killed in weigh-station crash on I-74
Crash in Clermont County involving a semi and a pickup truck that has resulted in one death.
Cincinnati man dead in I-275 crash, OSP says
An attempted robbery during a Craigslist exchange ended in an exchange of gunfire and all three...
Police: Craigslist meetup ends with 3 shot on Vine Street
Tri-State Jewelers at 630 Race Street, Downtown, was raided by federal agents in November 2019.
3 more convicted in massive drug, money laundering case with links to Mexican cartel
Financebuzz will select one winner to watch 13 horror films.
Get paid $1,300 to watch horror films

Latest News

Afghan women shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan demonstration near the Pakistan embassy in...
Up to 200 Westerners expected to fly out of Afghanistan
ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 8:30 a.m.
ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 8:30 a.m.
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 17, 2021, file photo, Senate Rules Committee Chair Amy...
Minnesota’s Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well
Tropical Storm Mindy formed in the northeast Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday afternoon, the...
Mindy, now a tropical depression, dumps rain over Georgia