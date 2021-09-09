Contests
Northern Kentucky couple indicted for harboring aliens, DOJ says

A man and woman in Alexandria are accused of harboring four aliens for financial gain.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A federal grand jury on Thursday indicted a man and woman after investigators say they harbored multiple aliens for profit.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky announced the indictment Thursday afternoon.

Yun Zheng (also known as “Wendy”) and Yan Qui Wu (also known as “Jason”) face four counts each of concealing, harboring for shielding a person for commercial and private financial gain and one count each of conspiracy to do the same.

Wendy, 50, and Jason, 48, both of Alexandria, are accused of harboring four aliens between November 2014-November 2017.

The term “alien” means any person not a citizen or national of the United States.

US criminal code requires for a conviction that Wendy and Jason knew or recklessly disregarded the fact that the four individuals had not received prior authorization to come to, enter or reside in the United States.

Wendy and Jason face up to ten years in prison, up to $250,000 in fines and restitution for each of the five counts if convicted.

Alexandria police conducted the investigation with the Department of Homeland Security.

A court date has not been set.

