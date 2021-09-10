Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

A.D.O.P.T. a hippo for $5, get a chance to meet Fiona’s family

Cincinnati zoo goers can A.D.O.P.T. a hippo for $5 and enter for a chance to meet Fiona's family.
Cincinnati zoo goers can A.D.O.P.T. a hippo for $5 and enter for a chance to meet Fiona's family.(Cincinnati Zoo)
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (W.X.I.X.) -Cincinnati Zoo goers can now A.D.O.P.T. [Animals Depend on People Too] a hippo for $5 and get a chance to meet Fiona’s family.

The zoo and their hotel partner, Graduate Cincinnati, teamed up for the Happy Happy Hippos Ultimate Getaway.

Fans can enter as many times as they want through Sept. 30 at 11:59 a.m.

Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard says that the winner gets:

  • A 2-night stay at the hotel
  • $50 gift card to Fiona’s Bar and Grill
  • A behind-the-scenes meet and greet for five people with Fiona, Bibi, and the newest member Tucker.
  • Five tickets to the world-famous Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.
  • An A.D.O.P.T. certificate includes a photo of the Nile hippos, Bibi, newest member Tucker, and Fiona.

“This prize is priceless, and it only costs $5 to be eligible to win! Whoever wins will be among the first to see Tucker, who just arrived on Monday, in person,” Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard said. “Fiona is, of course, the main attraction, but the opportunity to see all three hippos is pretty special.”

Funds raised will provide food, housing, toys, and more for the animals.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 W.X.I.X. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elder Tomas Ocampomejia and his son. Ocampomejia was wrongfully declared dead in a crash on...
Supposed victim in fatal I-275 crash shows up next day, shocks family
‘All clear’ given at Wright Patterson Air Force Base after report of active shooter
Crash in Clermont County involving a semi and a pickup truck that has resulted in one death.
Cincinnati man dead in I-275 crash, OSP says
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
The National Guard is going to the hospitals dealing with surging COVID-19 cases brought on by...
Kentucky National Guard deploying to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Covington for COVID response mission

Latest News

Angela Wagner (Photo: Scioto County Jail)
Pike County Massacre: Angela Wagner expected in court Friday
It’s official: The Big 12 Conference invited the University of Cincinnati to join.
It’s official: Big 12 invites UC to join
Adam Gilreath fills dishes for Easter brunch at the Grand Finale. Enquirer File.
OpenTable names 2 Cincinnati restaurants among 100 best neighborhood gems
The University of Cincinnati hosted their annual stair climb to remember those lost and the...
UC hosts annual stair run in honor of 9/11 anniversary