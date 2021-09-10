A.D.O.P.T. a hippo for $5, get a chance to meet Fiona’s family

CINCINNATI (W.X.I.X.) -Cincinnati Zoo goers can now A.D.O.P.T. [Animals Depend on People Too] a hippo for $5 and get a chance to meet Fiona’s family.

The zoo and their hotel partner, Graduate Cincinnati, teamed up for the Happy Happy Hippos Ultimate Getaway.

Fans can enter as many times as they want through Sept. 30 at 11:59 a.m.

Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard says that the winner gets:

A 2-night stay at the hotel

$50 gift card to Fiona’s Bar and Grill

A behind-the-scenes meet and greet for five people with Fiona, Bibi, and the newest member Tucker.

Five tickets to the world-famous Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.

An A.D.O.P.T. certificate includes a photo of the Nile hippos, Bibi, newest member Tucker, and Fiona.

“This prize is priceless, and it only costs $5 to be eligible to win! Whoever wins will be among the first to see Tucker, who just arrived on Monday, in person,” Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard said. “Fiona is, of course, the main attraction, but the opportunity to see all three hippos is pretty special.”

Funds raised will provide food, housing, toys, and more for the animals.

