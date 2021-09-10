Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Armyworms likely to continue destruction of Kentucky lawns until first freeze

Insects called armyworms come around Kentucky every year during late summer and fall. But there...
Insects called armyworms come around Kentucky every year during late summer and fall. But there is some concern as reports of them have been higher this year than usual.(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two weeks ago, we reported on armyworms taking over lawns across the Commonwealth. Until the first freeze, they will continue to create havoc on local yards.

“We have about 7,500 customers and we’ve treated close to 1,000 lawns,” said Phil Vanwingerden. “So, as a percentage, it’s relatively high.”

Vanwingerden is technical manager for Weed Man Lawn Care. He says since we spoke to them, most armyworms have gone from the caterpillar stage to the moth stage. While that’s better for lawns, they will now lay eggs to restart the cycle.

PREVIOUS: Invasive armyworms taking over central Kentucky yards

“You definitely need to have an insect control put on your lawn,” Vanwingerden said. “So, we are doing two applications. So, we come out and put one application to kill off what’s currently in their lawn and also as a preventer.”

In the mean time, if you see the caterpillars or their fuzzy egg sacks in your lawn you can get rid of them manually.

“You can just scrape them off and squish them, you can spray them down with soapy water if you see small caterpillars emerging from it,” said Jonathan Larson, extension entomologist at UK. “You can do anything you can to eliminate that very prone stage.

Larson says that once the first freeze of the season hits that it should wipe them all out.

“We are not going to see these again in the spring here in Kentucky and not the ones that are here at least,” Larson said. “They do not over winter in this state they cannot survive our particular brand of winter.”

Until that freeze, which is typically in mid-October, you can treat your yard with pesticides that you can get at most big name stores. If you see them in your yard, and are not sure what they are or what to do, you can call a local pest control or lawn care company.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elder Tomas Ocampomejia and his son. Ocampomejia was wrongfully declared dead in a crash on...
Supposed victim in fatal I-275 crash shows up next day, shocks family
Angela Wagner, accused of killing a family of eight in 2016 pleaded guilty in court Friday.
Pike County Massacre: Angela Wagner pleads guilty
Sandy Ray was killed in an accident while helping out with the food pantry line at New Life...
Highland County church volunteer killed in accident
‘All clear’ given at Wright Patterson Air Force Base after report of active shooter
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.
‘I think the President made a mistake’ Ohio, Indiana governors react to Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Latest News

Individuals interested in becoming an Indiana State Trooper can now apply to be a part of the...
Indiana State Police seeks new recruits to become state troopers
Toledo Police said the driver of the car drove through the gates that drop when the bridge is...
Girl, 8, killed in car crash on Toledo drawbridge
Volunteers with Habitat for Humanity give back first responders, veterans and families who went...
Volunteers do repairs, yardwork for first responders, veterans on 9/11
Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Northern Kentucky 5K run/walk
Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Northern Kentucky 5K run/walk
ISP: 5 teens hurt when car rolls during Spencer Co. crash