Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Art Metrano of ‘Police Academy’ fame dies

Art Metrano was best known for his portrayal of antagonist Ernie Mauser in the second and third...
Art Metrano was best known for his portrayal of antagonist Ernie Mauser in the second and third "Police Academy" movies.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor Art Metrano, best known for his portrayal of antagonist Ernie Mauser in the second and third “Police Academy” movies, has died.

His career spanned nearly three decades, beginning in 1961, when he appeared in the film “Rocket Attack USA.”

He got his big break in 1970, when he appeared on “The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson” as a stand-up comedian.

Metrano appeared in several guest roles on TV shows like “All in the Family,” “Bewitched” and “Joanie Loves Chachi.”

His son said he died Wednesday of natural causes at his home in suburban Miami. He was 84 years old.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elder Tomas Ocampomejia and his son. Ocampomejia was wrongfully declared dead in a crash on...
Supposed victim in fatal I-275 crash shows up next day, shocks family
Crash in Clermont County involving a semi and a pickup truck that has resulted in one death.
Cincinnati man dead in I-275 crash, OSP says
‘All clear’ given at Wright Patterson Air Force Base after report of active shooter
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
The National Guard is going to the hospitals dealing with surging COVID-19 cases brought on by...
Kentucky National Guard deploying to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Covington for COVID response mission

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the suit against Texas on Thursday.
Justice Dept. sues Texas over abortion law
ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 9 a.m.
ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 9 a.m.
President Joe Biden paid tribute to unions during remarks on Wednesday.
Biden on new COVID-19 vaccine mandate: ‘We’re in a tough stretch’
Police respond to a scene where a MetroLink train was T-boned by suspects in a shooting in East...
7 wounded in southern Illinois shooting; suspects caught
Covington Oktoberfest returns this weekend.
Oktoberfest returns to Covington