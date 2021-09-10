Contests
Bobcat attacks Ring doorbell while opossum watches

By CNN
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:44 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KENNESAW, Ga. (CNN) - This is something you don’t see every day.

A Georgia homeowner lives at the edge of some woods and is used to seeing and hearing animals in her backyard.

She heard commotion at her back door in the middle of the night last weekend.

She went to check it out and found the Ring doorbell on the ground several feet from the home.

Video from the doorbell shows the bobcat realize his tift with the opossum being documented and tries to destroy the evidence.

Because the video remained intact, we get to see what animals do after dark.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

