Fallen CPD officer memorialized with renaming of street

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Walnut Hills intersection of Florence and Gilbert Avenue was renamed Friday in honor of Cincinnati Police Officer David Cole.

On July 17, 1974, Cole was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Cole was not even scheduled for duty that night, but he switched his shift so he could fulfill his role as a national guardsman.

The son of a police officer, it was the job Cole grew up wanting to do.

“With his street name, it’s an individual personal memorial to David that will be there every day to always remember and honor his life and sacrifice,” Cole’s wife, Cheryl Cole said at Friday’s ceremony.

Cole served on the Cincinnati Police Department for five years.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.