Highland County church volunteer killed in accident

By Joanna Bouras
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A volunteer at New Life Church & Ministries in Hillsboro was killed in an accident Friday afternoon.

A witness says the incident happened around 12:45 on the church property on State Route 247 at the front of a line of vehicles for the food pantry.

Linda Bowman, the assistant pastor at New Life, says Sandy Ray was putting a cone down in front of a truck and the driver did not see her.

The coroner says Ray, 60, died at the scene.

Bowman says Ray, who is from Adams County, had been a volunteer at the food bank for the past 15 years.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

