‘I think the President made a mistake’ Ohio, Indiana governors react to Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio and Indiana’s governors say President Joe Biden’s new COVID-19 vaccine requirements are a mistake.

President Biden announced Thursday stringent new vaccination requirements that will require employers with more than 100 workers to mandate immunizations or offer weekly testing. He is also mandating federal workers and contractors, as well as healthcare workers in facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid, to be vaccinated.

The new rules could affect as many as 100 million Americans or two thirds of the U.S. workforce.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine supports businesses having the ability to make its own choices, and opposes mandates that infringe on those choices, spokesman Dan Tierney told FOX19 Now Friday.

I think the President made a mistake by announcing federal vaccine mandates. We should be focused on the science of preventing virus spread - the vaccine is our best tool to stop COVID - but people and business owners should make their own decisions about vaccination. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) September 10, 2021

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb echoed the same sentiment in a tweet.

“I believe the vaccine is the no. 1 tool that will protect us & our loved ones against COVID-19,” Holcomb tweeted. “It’s the tool that will end the pandemic. However, I strongly believe it’s not the state or federal government’s role to issue a vaccine mandate upon citizens & private businesses. This is the approach our administration has taken all along. The announcement from President Biden is a bridge too far. Private businesses should be able to look at their own mission, their staff & their goals & make the decision best for them that will keep their doors open. I believe it is fundamentally a citizen’s right to choose whether or not to get the vaccine. While I wish everyone would get the vaccine, we are a country built on this exact type of freedom.”

Despite their disagreement on the mandate, both governors say vaccinations are the key to overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic.

