Kentucky Department of Education to reimburse schools for vaccine incentives

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) is providing public schools reimbursement for incentives offered to staff to get vaccinated.

KDE is planning to use up to $8.8 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds in order to make the reimbursements.

All public school employees, both full and part-time, will be eligible for a $100 payment after full vaccination, according to a news release. People are eligible if they have already been fully vaccinated or are vaccinated by December 1.

“Getting people vaccinated is one of the main ways we’re going to be able to get out of this pandemic and get back into our classrooms as usual,” said Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass. “We hope this will encourage people to get vaccinated in order to protect their students, colleagues and themselves.”

Districts have to pay employees first before they are able to receive reimbursement from KDE.

