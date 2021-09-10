Oktoberfest returns to Covington

COVINGTON, Ky (WXIX) -Oktoberfest is back in Covington at Goebel Park this weekend after it was on pause in 2020 due to the lockdown.

The German heritage festival is free to the public.

Braxton Brewing Company is trying to drive more foot traffic to local businesses in Mainstrasse Village.

Running the show the past few years, Braxton Brewing is rolling out several details at Oktoberfest including a beer garden.

The festivalgoers’ can experience live music from local artists, food, beer and art.

Aside from 2020, this tradition has been celebrated every year since 1979. Here’s a look at the schedule for the weekend:

5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday

11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday

