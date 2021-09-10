Police: 15-year-old shot in Avondale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 15-year-old boy was shot on Thursday in Avondale, according to police.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of Hutchins Avenue around 8:15 p.m.

District 4 officers found the teenager with at least one gunshot wound.

The Cincinnati Fire Department transported him to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

No word on suspects or what led to the shooting.

The D4 Investigative Unit is at the scene.

The scene is less than a block from the stretch of Reading Road before the Family Dollar where a 16-year-old was shot in June. He would later die.

Community groups and CPD personnel hosted a ‘Stop the Violence’ event in Avondale last month.

