Police: 15-year-old shot in Avondale

Police at the scene of a shooting in Avondale involving a 15-year-old victim.
Police at the scene of a shooting in Avondale involving a 15-year-old victim.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 15-year-old boy was shot on Thursday in Avondale, according to police.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of Hutchins Avenue around 8:15 p.m.

District 4 officers found the teenager with at least one gunshot wound.

The Cincinnati Fire Department transported him to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

No word on suspects or what led to the shooting.

The D4 Investigative Unit is at the scene.

The scene is less than a block from the stretch of Reading Road before the Family Dollar where a 16-year-old was shot in June. He would later die.

>> Teens charged with murder in Family Dollar drive-by shooting

Community groups and CPD personnel hosted a ‘Stop the Violence’ event in Avondale last month.

