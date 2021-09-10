Contests
Report of active shooter at Wright Patterson Air Force Base

(WTVG)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DAYTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Wright Patterson Air Force Base is on lockdown Thursday night due to a report of an active shooter.

The 88th Air Base Wing stationed at the base confirmed the lockdown at 10:05 p.m.

“At approximately 9:25 p.m., emergency responders responded to a report of an active shooter in the National Air and Space Intelligence Center in Area A at WPAFB. Security Forces are currently sweeping the building. The base is on lockdown. More info to be provided when available.”

The shooter was reported in the recently completed National Air and Space Intelligence Center building.

Security forces are sweeping the building.

Wright Patterson is located just east of Dayton.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

