Sunny and dry through the weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The next stretch keeps us dry for several days. Today’s highs are again in the upper 70s with comfortable humidity. Winds begin to shift tonight. A more southwesterly flow will add some humidity making it feel more like summertime.

We’ll dial up the heat as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will warm to above normal starting Saturday and continue well into next week. A few spots next week could reach 90 degrees, but warmer temperatures will not be accompanied by summertime humidity.

Cool mornings and warm afternoons will be the rule through the weekend. Both Monday and Tuesday afternoons next week will be close to or warmer than 90°. The good news is the humidity will not reach typical summer levels. Late next week high humidity will return.

Dry weather will prevail until another cold front arrives on Wednesday of next week.

