UC hosts annual stair run in honor of 9/11 anniversary

By Morgan Parrish
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The University of Cincinnati hosted their annual stair climb in honor of the Sept. 11 anniversary.

They hosted the event at Nippert stadium to remember the lives lost and honor the first responders.

The run took place at 6:46 a.m. and lasted for 56 minutes- the time the people had to evacuate the south tower before it collapsed.

Participates were allowed to walk or run 2,071 steps at Nippert Stadium, which represents the steps in the twin Towers of the World Trade Center.

According to officials with the school, the event was organized in 2015 by UC’s Office of Veterans Programs and Services and UC’s Army and Airforce ROTC programs.

UC stated that the reason the event was held Friday and not Saturday due to a football game on Saturday against Murray State.

