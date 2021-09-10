Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

US investigating airlines over slow refunds during pandemic

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Transportation Department is detailing efforts it’s making to help airline customers who didn’t get refunds after their flights were canceled during the early days of the pandemic last year.

The department says in a new report that it investigated 20 airlines over failures to issue prompt refunds to customers, and 18 of those probes are still going on.

A probe of United Airlines was dropped in January after the airline took steps to give refunds to “thousands” of customers, and the Transportation Department is seeking a $25.5 million fine against Air Canada.

The Canadian carrier is appealing.

The department says it got more than 30,000 complaints about airline refunds.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elder Tomas Ocampomejia and his son. Ocampomejia was wrongfully declared dead in a crash on...
Supposed victim in fatal I-275 crash shows up next day, shocks family
‘All clear’ given at Wright Patterson Air Force Base after report of active shooter
Crash in Clermont County involving a semi and a pickup truck that has resulted in one death.
Cincinnati man dead in I-275 crash, OSP says
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
The National Guard is going to the hospitals dealing with surging COVID-19 cases brought on by...
Kentucky National Guard deploying to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Covington for COVID response mission

Latest News

ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 5 p.m.
Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren ruled in July that Anissa Weier no longer poses a threat.
Woman who admitted to Slender Man attack to be freed Monday
Turfway Park Racing and Gaming Facility is expected to open in the summer of 2022.
Turfway Park remains on track for 2022 opening
President Joe Biden pushes back against some GOP governors, saying he thinks they've been...
Biden presses states to require vaccines for all teachers