Brothers accused of targeting victims at Tri-State cemeteries in theft scheme

One of the brothers has been arrested, according to prosecutors.
One of the brothers has been arrested, according to prosecutors.
By Kody Fisher
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two brothers are accused of breaking into the cars of people who were at cemeteries to mourn their loved ones.

Trayvion Lusk and his brother Chandler Lusk would allegedly stake out the cemetery and wait for someone to leave their car unattended, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Once the target was at the grave of their loved one, the brothers would break into the vehicle to steal money and credit cards, said Andy Berghausen with the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

“It’s atrocious what’s going on with this particular case,” Berghausen described.

Trayvion and Chandler are from Texas, Berghausen, who is prosecuting the case, explained.

He says the brothers made frequent trips to the Tri-State over the summer, staying a few days at a time. On one occasion, they targeted people at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

“They were here in early May, they came back a couple of weeks later,” Berghausen said.

After stealing the credit and debit cards, Berghausen says the brothers would buy untraceable gift cards to be able to spend the money.

“Just in this little period of time that they were here, that we know about, that’s $50,000,” Berghausen explained.

In total, there are 13 victims.

Some of them are older who were visiting the graves of loved ones at cemeteries.

“To prey on that person, to lie in wait on that person is one of the most horrendous things that I’ve seen in terms of this kind of case,” said Berghausen.

If convicted, the Lusk brothers face decades in prison, according to prosecutors.

Trayvion has been arrested, said Berghausen. Police in Texas are currently searching for Chandler, he said.

