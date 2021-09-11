Contests
Girl, 8, killed in car crash on Toledo drawbridge

Toledo Police said the driver of the car drove through the gates that drop when the bridge is...
Toledo Police said the driver of the car drove through the gates that drop when the bridge is being raised. (Google Maps archive photo)(Google Maps)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An eight-year-old girl died when the car she was in crashed into the side of a drawbridge that was in the process of being raised, according to Toledo police.

It happened Saturday morning before 10 a.m. on the Craig Memorial Bridge. Toledo police identified the girl as Kyla Brown, 8, of Toledo.

The driver, a 37-year-old Toledo woman, was traveling west when she crashed through the gates that drop when the bridge is being raised, police said. She then wrecked into the side of the bridge, according to a Toledo Police press release. She was taken to St. Vincent hospital, while Brown was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

Police are still investigating.

