Indiana State Police seeks new recruits to become state troopers

PENDLETON, Ind. (WAVE) - Individuals interested in becoming an Indiana State Trooper can now apply to be a part of the 82nd Recruit Academy.

ISP said in a release that applicants can send in their applications online from now until Wednesday, September 29 by 11:59 p.m.

Applicants selected will compete in a physical abilities test, written examination, and oral interview over the weekend of October 2.

The following requirements were listed to apply for a position for Indiana State Trooper:

Must be a United States citizen.

Must be at least 21 and less than 40 years of age when appointed as a police employee. (Appointment date is June 16, 2022)

Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes.

Must possess a valid driver’s license to operate an automobile.

Must be willing, if appointed, to reside and serve anywhere within the State of Indiana as designated by the Superintendent.

Must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED).

For more information and how to apply, visit ISP’s website.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.