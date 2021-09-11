Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

ISP: 5 teens hurt when car rolls during Spencer Co. crash

By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police are investigating a serious crash in Spencer County.

Troopers say it happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 62 near 1050 E., just outside of Saint Meinrad.

Troopers say they found a black Toyota passenger car in a corn field with extensive damage.

They say a seventeen-year-old passenger had been ejected during the crash, and four other juveniles had various serious injuries. All were taken to surrounding hospitals.

Troopers believe the Toyota was westbound on State Road 62 and tried to pass a slower vehicle.

When the driver began making the pass, approaching traffic caused the driver to steer back into the westbound lane.

Troopers say the driver overcorrected and went off of the north side of the roadway into the embankment where it rolled at least two times.

State Road 62 was closed for approximately two and a half hours.

Officials believe speed is a factor, and drug and alcohol tests on the driver are pending.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elder Tomas Ocampomejia and his son. Ocampomejia was wrongfully declared dead in a crash on...
Supposed victim in fatal I-275 crash shows up next day, shocks family
Angela Wagner, accused of killing a family of eight in 2016 pleaded guilty in court Friday.
Pike County Massacre: Angela Wagner pleads guilty
Sandy Ray was killed in an accident while helping out with the food pantry line at New Life...
Highland County church volunteer killed in accident
‘All clear’ given at Wright Patterson Air Force Base after report of active shooter
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.
‘I think the President made a mistake’ Ohio, Indiana governors react to Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Latest News

Individuals interested in becoming an Indiana State Trooper can now apply to be a part of the...
Indiana State Police seeks new recruits to become state troopers
Toledo Police said the driver of the car drove through the gates that drop when the bridge is...
Girl, 8, killed in car crash on Toledo drawbridge
Volunteers with Habitat for Humanity give back first responders, veterans and families who went...
Volunteers do repairs, yardwork for first responders, veterans on 9/11
Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Northern Kentucky 5K run/walk
Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Northern Kentucky 5K run/walk