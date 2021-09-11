LMPD: Body found at Shawnee Park possible victim of kidnapping

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a body was reportedly found at Shawnee Park Saturday evening.

MetroSafe dispatchers confirmed a call came in on a body found around 4:41 p.m.

Officer Beth Ruoff with Louisville Metro Police said officers found the body of a man on the shoreline near the Shawnee Boat Ramp.

Police said due to a large response that happened soon after the body was found, multiple officers were sent to the location.

“With the amount that the crowd was here, and just the emotions that are tied with that, if you believe it’s one of your loved ones that was found, the emotions just come out,” LMPD Major Steve Healey said.

LMPD said the identity of the man can not be confirmed at the moment, but based on early information from officers who spoke with family on scene, it is believed to be the victim of a kidnapping from earlier this week.

On Tuesday, police said 25-year-old Jermaine Sprewer was reported missing and taken from an unknown location. Officials suspected Sprewer had been kidnapped for ransom.

A missing vehicle belonging to Sprewer had been recovered by police as of Friday.

Sprewer’s aunt, Darlene Fuller, had flown out from Milwaukee in hopes that her nephew would be found.

”I’m heartbroken, I’m heartbroken,” Fuller said. “My prayer was that when I got off that plane, I was going to get word that we found him safe and that I was going to be able to put my arms around him. But instead I had to hear this.”

Police said foul play is suspected in the victim’s death.

Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is expected to release the victim’s identity following an autopsy.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

