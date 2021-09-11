Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in East Westwood, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash occurred in East Westwood Friday.

Cincinnati police say they were dispatched around 8 p.m. for a crash in the 2000 block of Westwood Northern Boulevard.

Keith Collins, 49, was riding a 2019 Harley Davidson East on the road when he lost control and hit the raised center divider.

Officers say Collins was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

Collins was not wearing a helmet during the time of the crash, police said.

Excessive speed and impairment are unknown at this time.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2414.

