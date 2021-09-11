Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in East Westwood, police say

Police were at the scene of a serious crash in East Westwood Friday night.
Police were at the scene of a serious crash in East Westwood Friday night.(WDBJ7)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash occurred in East Westwood Friday.

Cincinnati police say they were dispatched around 8 p.m. for a crash in the 2000 block of Westwood Northern Boulevard.

Keith Collins, 49, was riding a 2019 Harley Davidson East on the road when he lost control and hit the raised center divider.

Officers say Collins was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

Collins was not wearing a helmet during the time of the crash, police said.

Excessive speed and impairment are unknown at this time.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2414.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elder Tomas Ocampomejia and his son. Ocampomejia was wrongfully declared dead in a crash on...
Supposed victim in fatal I-275 crash shows up next day, shocks family
Angela Wagner, accused of killing a family of eight in 2016 pleaded guilty in court Friday.
Pike County Massacre: Angela Wagner pleads guilty
‘All clear’ given at Wright Patterson Air Force Base after report of active shooter
Sandy Ray was killed in an accident while helping out with the food pantry line at New Life...
Highland County church volunteer killed in accident
It’s official: The Big 12 Conference invited the University of Cincinnati to join.
It’s official: UC accepts invitation to join Big 12

Latest News

The Final Quarter 9-10-21
ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW Saturday at 9:00 am
ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW Saturday at 9:00 am
President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges
One of the brothers has been arrested, according to prosecutors.
Brothers accused of targeting victims at Tri-State cemeteries in theft scheme