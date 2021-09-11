Contests
Lots of sunshine this weekend

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There will be plenty of sunshine on Saturday as high temperatures reach the mid 80s.

Sunday the official high is forecast to peak at 89 degrees and a few locations across rural Northern Kentucky may reach 90 degrees.

Bright Sunshine will continue Saturday and Sunday and humidity will creep up a bit over the weekend. With the dew point temperatures reaching the low 60s, there will be higher humidity but it will not be oppressive. The sticky stuff will return Wednesday.

The next rain is possible is late Wednesday and Thursday in the form of scattered showers and thunderstorms. It does not look like it will be a rain event that you can count on to to soak your lawn or garden.

