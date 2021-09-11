Contests
Retired Evendale firefighter honors 343 firefighters killed on 9/11

Retired firefighters Jerry Faith hopes people will take a moment to remember and honor those...
Retired firefighters Jerry Faith hopes people will take a moment to remember and honor those who died on 9/11 when they see the memorial.(WXIX)
By Courtney King and Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - A retired firefighter is honoring the lives of the 343 firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001, by planting 343 American flags outside his Springdale home.

The patriotic memorial cannot be missed when driving down Kemper Road in Springdale.

The man behind the display is retired Evendale firefighter Jerry Faith.

“I just decided I wanted to do something to honor the 343 firefighters who lost their lives,” Faith explained.

Like so many, Faith remembers where he was on 9/11 as he watched the tragedy play out on TV.

Although he was not in New York City when the Twin Towers fell, Faith says he felt a connection to the first responders that September day.

“There’s not a firefighter I served with or know that would have not done the same thing they did. And I wanted every firefighter who died on that day honored,” Faith said.

So, Faith decided he would place an American flag in his yard for every firefighter who died on 9/11.

It took around four hours to plant all 343 flags, he says.

“Very humbling to be able to do this and honor the firefighters who died and lost their lives,” Faith said proudly.

He hopes when people see the memorial, they take a moment to honor the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

Remembrance events are planned throughout the Tri-State on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

