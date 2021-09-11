Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Skunk lovers from across the country gather in North Ridgeville to celebrate their unusual pets

A thousand skunk enthusiasts gathered in North Ridgeville Saturday to celebrate their unusual...
A thousand skunk enthusiasts gathered in North Ridgeville Saturday to celebrate their unusual pets.(WOIO)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A thousand skunk lovers from as far away as Florida and California gathered in North Ridgeville Saturday to celebrate their nontraditional pets.

These are not the malodorous visitors you may have seen scuttling behind your trash cans late at night.

The skunks at Skunkfest are domesticated animals bred to be pets.

Their scent sacs have been removed.

“People say, why would you want a skunk?” said Renee Pearlstein, who attended the event. “Why would you want a cat, dog, ferret? That’s why I want a skunk.”

Some can be more than companion animals.

Derryk Paramoure, who attended the event with his pet skunk, said Mr. Stinky Noodle is a service animal that can alert him when he is about to have a seizure.

“The night I came home with him, I went into a grand mal seizure,” said Paramoure. “He pulled me out of the seizure within the first 24 hours that I had him.”

Attendees explained that all skunks have different personalities and that owning one is like living with a cross between a ferret and a curious toddler.

Skunks aren’t for everyone, but many at Skunkfest can’t imagine sharing their lives it any other animal.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 30-year-old Cierra Allen was shot in Walnut Hills Saturday and later died at the...
Woman fatally shot in Walnut Hills was NKU law student, mother of two, university says
Wesley Robbins
Police: Man brandished gun at bouncer at bar in the Banks
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Police say 30-year-old Cierra Allen died after shooting occurred in Walnut Hills Saturday.
30-year-old woman fatally shot in Walnut Hills, police say
Fatal fire in Springfield Township
One dead, two severely injured in Hamilton County house fire

Latest News

Cincinnati zoo goers can A.D.O.P.T. a hippo for $5 and enter for a chance to meet Fiona's family.
A.D.O.P.T. a hippo for $5, get a chance to meet Fiona’s family
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati adds extra day to become world’s largest Oktoberfest for 2021
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati adds extra day to become world’s largest Oktoberfest for 2021
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati begins next Thursday.
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati adds extra day to become world’s largest Oktoberfest for 2021
Oktoberfest returns to Covington
Oktoberfest returns to Covington
The Harvest Home Fair returns this weekend
The Harvest Home Fair returns this weekend