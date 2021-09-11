University Heights fire under investigation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The cause of a fire at a University Heights apartment building is under investigation.

Flames broke out in the walls on the third story of the structure in the 200 block of West McMillan Street just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to District Fire Chief Nate Cash.

Residents smelled smoke, called 911 and safely evacuated, he said.

No injuries were reported.

One apartment was damaged and is uninhabitable, according to Cash.

All other residents were permitted back inside.

A damage estimate was not available.

