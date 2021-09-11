Contests
University Heights fire under investigation

Cincinnati fire officials are investigating a fire at a University Heights apartment building...
Cincinnati fire officials are investigating a fire at a University Heights apartment building Saturday.(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The cause of a fire at a University Heights apartment building is under investigation.

Flames broke out in the walls on the third story of the structure in the 200 block of West McMillan Street just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to District Fire Chief Nate Cash.

Residents smelled smoke, called 911 and safely evacuated, he said.

No injuries were reported.

One apartment was damaged and is uninhabitable, according to Cash.

All other residents were permitted back inside.

A damage estimate was not available.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

