Volunteers do repairs, yardwork for first responders, veterans on 9/11

Volunteers with Habitat for Humanity give back first responders, veterans and families who went...
Volunteers with Habitat for Humanity give back first responders, veterans and families who went into service because of what happened on Sept. 11, 2001.(WXIX)
By Drew Amman
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati chapter of Habitat for Humanity volunteers provided repairs and yardwork for first responders, veterans, and families who went into service because of the tragic events that happened on Sept. 11, 2001.

The semiannual Rock the Block neighborhood event was held Saturday at Evanston Park.

The projects included exterior home repairs, clean-up, brush, overgrowth and trash removal, pulling weeds and raking, mulching and landscaping.

“It’s our way of thanking them and saying hey, you served and don’t always get that recognition, especially as people age or become disabled, so we’re able to come out and say, we want to honor your service no matter how long ago it was and people want to come together and help you and thank you,” Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati VP, Development and Communications Beth Benson.

Habitat for Humanity and Lowes partnered with Lowe’s for the event to help prevent displacement and potential homelessness.

Lowe’s received more that 2000 submissions to their 100 Hometowns program. The program provides 100 projects to be completed across 37 states. They rebuild areas affected by natural disasters, repair critical housing, restore community centers, and revive green areas.

