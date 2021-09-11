30-year-old woman killed after shooting in Walnut Hills, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A 30-year-old woman was killed in a shooting that happened in Walnut Hills Saturday morning, Cincinnati police said.

Officers say they were dispatched to the 2300 block of St. James Avenue around 2:30 a.m. and found Cierra Allen suffering from a gunshot wound.

A woman was shot on St. James Avenue in Walnut Hills Saturday. (WXIX)

Allen was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she later died, officers said.

It is unclear as to what led up to the shooting.

Police have not identified a suspect.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the department’s homicide unit at 513-352-3542.

