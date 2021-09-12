Contests
1 injured in ATV accident, Boone County dispatchers say

Boone County deputies were at the scene of an ATV accident in Hebron, KY.
Boone County deputies were at the scene of an ATV accident in Hebron, KY.(WDBJ7)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HEBRON, KY (WXIX) -One person is injured after an ATV accident occurred in Hebron, Boone County dispatchers said.

Dispatchers say the accident occurred on Petersburg Road and Hebron Park Drive to Lawrenceburg Ferry Road.

The person was taken to a nearby hospital.

Dispatchers could not confirm where the person was injured.

It is unclear how the accident occurred.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as more information becomes available.

