4 residents displaced in University Heights fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Four residents were displaced by fire at their University Heights apartment building Saturday, Cincinnati fire officials say.

It happened in the 200 block of West McMillan Street about 3:15 p.m.

Emergency dispatchers received reports of smoke coming from an apartment window and residents smelling smoke, according to District Fire Chief Nate Cash.

Cincinnati firefighters were on scene within four minutes and say they had the fire under control within 10 minutes.

They searched all apartments and confirmed everyone already was out, Cash said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Damage was set at $40,000, according to Cash.

