Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

4 residents displaced in University Heights fire

Four residents were displaced by fire at their University Heights apartment building Saturday,...
Four residents were displaced by fire at their University Heights apartment building Saturday, Cincinnati fire officials say.(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Four residents were displaced by fire at their University Heights apartment building Saturday, Cincinnati fire officials say.

It happened in the 200 block of West McMillan Street about 3:15 p.m.

Emergency dispatchers received reports of smoke coming from an apartment window and residents smelling smoke, according to District Fire Chief Nate Cash.

Cincinnati firefighters were on scene within four minutes and say they had the fire under control within 10 minutes.

They searched all apartments and confirmed everyone already was out, Cash said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Damage was set at $40,000, according to Cash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elder Tomas Ocampomejia and his son. Ocampomejia was wrongfully declared dead in a crash on...
Supposed victim in fatal I-275 crash shows up next day, shocks family
Angela Wagner, accused of killing a family of eight in 2016 pleaded guilty in court Friday.
Pike County Massacre: Angela Wagner pleads guilty
Sandy Ray was killed in an accident while helping out with the food pantry line at New Life...
Highland County church volunteer killed in accident
‘All clear’ given at Wright Patterson Air Force Base after report of active shooter
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.
‘I think the President made a mistake’ Ohio, Indiana governors react to Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Latest News

Angela Wagner, accused of killing a family of eight in 2016 pleaded guilty in court Friday.
Pike County Massacre: Angela Wagner pleads guilty
Wesley Robbins
Police: Man brandished gun at bouncer at bar in the Banks
The City of Cincinnati Department of Transportation & Engineering is installing a series of...
Temporary speed cushions installed in Winton Hills as part of pilot safety program
Individuals interested in becoming an Indiana State Trooper can now apply to be a part of the...
Indiana State Police seeks new recruits to become state troopers