Bengals kickoff season with dramatic win over Vikings

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - In Joe Burrow’s first game in 10 months, the Bengals beat the Vikings 27-24 in overtime to win their season opener at Paul Brown Stadium.

Rookie kicker Evan McPherson drilled a 33-yard field goal with 1:48 left in overtime to win it for the Bengals.

Zac Taylor: “Found a way to win.” #Bengals



I remember on draft night, someone stood up on the table and said McPherson is going to win games for us. pic.twitter.com/tCKZlsENwg — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) September 12, 2021

This is true poetic justice.



Joe Burrow returns and exacts revenge on what he didn't get in the opener in 2020.



A kicker that can help deliver a clutch kick for a win.



Evan McPherson drills it.#Bengals win 27-24 in OT. 1-0. — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) September 12, 2021

Joe Burrow completed 20 of 27 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns in his return to the field. He had a passer rating of 128.8 and no turnovers. He was sacked five times.

Joe Burrow: When the game is on the line I like the ball in my hands. Always ready for it. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/jIFvP0cEI9 — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) September 12, 2021

Joe Mixon had a monster day with 29 carries for 127 yards and a touchdown. He also had four catches for 23 yards.

The Bengals fifth overall pick and star rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase was explosive in his debut snagging five catches for 101 yards and a 50-yard touchdown reception.

Tee Higgins had four catches for 58 yards.

The Bengals built a 21-7 lead early in the second half, but allowed the Vikings to battle back and force overtime with a 53-yard field goal by Greg Joseph as time expired in regulation to make it 24-24.

The Vikings were driving for the win in overtime when Dalvin Cook fumbled on the Bengals 38-yard line. Joe Burrow then completed a 32-yard pass to C.J. Uzomah on fourth and inches to setup McPherson’s game-winning kick.

C.J. Uzomah: I’ve gotten the ball on that play one time in three years - this week in practice. In fact, I messed it up in practice and we had to run it again. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/t5dTqhHhYA — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) September 12, 2021

Joe Burrow returns with a win and leaves to the loudest cheers. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/RaiiSu55em — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) September 12, 2021

The Bengals (1-0) travel to Chicago to face the Bears next on Sunday, Sep. 19. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. on FOX19 Now.

