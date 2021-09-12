Bengals kickoff season with dramatic win over Vikings
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - In Joe Burrow’s first game in 10 months, the Bengals beat the Vikings 27-24 in overtime to win their season opener at Paul Brown Stadium.
Rookie kicker Evan McPherson drilled a 33-yard field goal with 1:48 left in overtime to win it for the Bengals.
Joe Burrow completed 20 of 27 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns in his return to the field. He had a passer rating of 128.8 and no turnovers. He was sacked five times.
Joe Mixon had a monster day with 29 carries for 127 yards and a touchdown. He also had four catches for 23 yards.
The Bengals fifth overall pick and star rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase was explosive in his debut snagging five catches for 101 yards and a 50-yard touchdown reception.
Tee Higgins had four catches for 58 yards.
The Bengals built a 21-7 lead early in the second half, but allowed the Vikings to battle back and force overtime with a 53-yard field goal by Greg Joseph as time expired in regulation to make it 24-24.
The Vikings were driving for the win in overtime when Dalvin Cook fumbled on the Bengals 38-yard line. Joe Burrow then completed a 32-yard pass to C.J. Uzomah on fourth and inches to setup McPherson’s game-winning kick.
The Bengals (1-0) travel to Chicago to face the Bears next on Sunday, Sep. 19. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. on FOX19 Now.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.