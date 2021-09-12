Contests
Celebrate the Bengals win with free Gold Star Chili

Gold Star is offering their Who Dey Ways meal deal.
By Corinne Rivers
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Gold Star Chili will be offering a buy one get one free meal deal Monday, one day after the Bengals’ victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

At any Gold Star location, guests can mention the Who Dey Way special to get a free regular or super 3-, 4- or 5-Way with the purchase of any regular or super 3-, 4- or 5-Way of equal or greater value the day after a Bengals win.

The Who Dey Ways meal deal has been in effect since Jan. 2021.

The offer is available for dine-in, drive-thru, online and carry out orders.

