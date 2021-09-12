Cincinnati Zoo’s bearcat Lucille celebrates her second birthday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Lucille, the bearcat ambassador at the University of Cincinnati, turned two years old Sunday, according to the Cincinnati Zoo.

Happy 2nd birthday to Lucille the bearcat! Like most 2yr olds she is a picky eater with lots of sass!🤪 Lucille is smart, silly & playful. She spends her time napping, running around & rolling around with her stuffed animals! Her favorite foods are berries & eggs. pic.twitter.com/KebRjs5mk5 — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) September 12, 2021

Lucille was born in Nashville and has been part of the Cincinnati Zoo family since Oct. 2019.

As the University of Cincinnati animal mascot, Lucille appears at football and basketball games.

She replaced Lucy, the university’s beloved live mascot of 12 years. Lucy retired in Aug. 2020 and was euthanized in March 2021.

