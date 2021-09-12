Contests
Cincinnati Zoo’s bearcat Lucille celebrates her second birthday

Lucille the bearcat turns two.
Lucille the bearcat turns two.(Cincinnati Zoo)
By Corinne Rivers
Sep. 12, 2021
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Lucille, the bearcat ambassador at the University of Cincinnati, turned two years old Sunday, according to the Cincinnati Zoo.

Lucille was born in Nashville and has been part of the Cincinnati Zoo family since Oct. 2019.

As the University of Cincinnati animal mascot, Lucille appears at football and basketball games.

She replaced Lucy, the university’s beloved live mascot of 12 years. Lucy retired in Aug. 2020 and was euthanized in March 2021.

