Hot and dry on Monday with rain on the way

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mainly clear and mild overnight. Most locations across the Tri-State will drop into the mid to upper 60s before sunrise. Highs on Monday are headed toward 90 degrees.

Fall arrives on Wednesday, September 22nd, with the Autumnal Equinox. Our temperatures are feeling more like July. Highs will continue to stay well above our normal high of 81.

The next rain is possible is late Tuesday night and into Wednesday in the form of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain opportunities may continue into part of our Thursday forecast. It doesn’t look like this will be enough rain to soak your lawn, landscaping or garden.

