One dead, two severely injured in Hamilton County house fire

Fire
Fire(Jawor, Alyssa | WLUC)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person was killed and two others were severely burned in a fire Sunday morning in Hamilton County, according to the Springfield Township Fire Department.

When firefighters responded to the home in the 10000 block of Birchridge Drive around 10:15 a.m., they say they found fire coming out of the front windows.

Fire officials say they found one female dead and two males with severe burns on their hands and faces.

The two male victims were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment.

The damage to the home was around $60,000, according to the Springfield Township Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hamilton County Arson Task Force.

