Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Pedestrian seriously injured after hit-skip accident in South Fairmount, police say

Cincinnati police say a pedestrian was hit in South Fairmount Saturday night.
Cincinnati police say a pedestrian was hit in South Fairmount Saturday night.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A pedestrian is seriously injured after being struck by a car in South Fairmount Saturday night.

Officers say it happened on Queen City Avenue, right next to Harrison Avenue, around 11 p.m.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, police said.

Officers did not identify the victim nor the driver.

The condition of the victim is unclear at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 30-year-old Cierra Allen died after shooting occurred in Walnut Hills Saturday.
30-year-old woman killed after shooting in Walnut Hills, police say
Elder Tomas Ocampomejia and his son. Ocampomejia was wrongfully declared dead in a crash on...
Supposed victim in fatal I-275 crash shows up next day, shocks family
Angela Wagner, accused of killing a family of eight in 2016 pleaded guilty in court Friday.
Pike County Massacre: Angela Wagner pleads guilty
Sandy Ray was killed in an accident while helping out with the food pantry line at New Life...
Highland County church volunteer killed in accident
One of the brothers has been arrested, according to prosecutors.
Brothers accused of targeting victims at Tri-State cemeteries in theft scheme

Latest News

ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW Sunday at 8;30 a.m.
ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW Sunday at 8;30 a.m.
UC Clermont basketball team taking stand against vaccine mandate
UC Clermont basketball team planning to skip season due to vaccine mandate
Fans tailgate before Bengals first game of season
Fans tailgate before Bengals first game of season
The names and photos of the 343 fire-fighters lost lined the finish line.
Memorial 5k to honor fallen 9/11 firefighters