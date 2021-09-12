Pedestrian seriously injured after hit-skip accident in South Fairmount, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A pedestrian is seriously injured after being struck by a car in South Fairmount Saturday night.

Officers say it happened on Queen City Avenue, right next to Harrison Avenue, around 11 p.m.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, police said.

Officers did not identify the victim nor the driver.

The condition of the victim is unclear at this time.

