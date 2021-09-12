Contests
Police: Man brandished gun at bouncer at bar in the Banks

Wesley Robbins
Wesley Robbins(Cincinnati Police Department)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man faces charges after Cincinnati police say they saw him brandish a gun at a bouncer at a bar in the Banks.

Wesley Robbins, 22, of Covington was arrested on two felony charges, carrying concealed weapon and receiving stolen property, court records show.

The 9mm handgun he had on him at the time of his arrest was confirmed stolen out of Kentucky, police wrote in a criminal complaint.

He was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center by 4:40 a.m. Saturday and left later that day, at 3:30 p.m., court workers say.

Robbins arrived at the jail too late to be scheduled for the morning arraignment on Saturday, they say. Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Josh Berkowitz set his bond after arraignments ended.

Court records show it was set at $20,000 total, or $10,000 on each charge, court records show.

Robbins was able to bond out after posting 10 percent, or about $2,000. according to the documents.

He is scheduled to appear for arraignment at 9 a.m. Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

