Tailgating returns for Bengals game

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tailgating is back this year for Bengals home games and so was the party at Longworth Hall.

“We get here about seven in the morning on game day, get it all set up and we stay until noon before shutting it down to go inside [Paul Brown Stadium] to yell our heads off,” Bengals superfan Shawn Moore said,

Despite moving to Tampa, Florida, Moore said he kept his Bengals season tickets and still flies to Cincinnati for every home game.

“It hurts the wallet a little bit, but I’m still gonna make it happen,” Moore added.

The co-host of the Bengal Bomb Squad West section at the tailgate at Longworth Hall is Chris Neace who has attended every Bengals home game since 1996.

“We get everybody fired up, the weather is great. This is what it is all about,” Neace said.

Some fans go above and beyond to take their tailgate experience to another level.

Cincinnati natives Josh Boeckmann, Jake Sena and Jeremy Licht picked up a bus in a junkyard in May 2020.

“Something like this brings everyone together, and it’s people I haven’t seen in three years,” Boeckmann said.

About 100 people showed up in the “Burrow Bus” section alone.

